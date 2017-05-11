Sacred Heart Academy swimmer one of 2016 Kentucky High School Athletes of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brooke Forde is being honored as one of the Dr. Rudy J. Ellis Sports Medicine Center Kentucky Athletes of the Year.

The Sacred Heart Academy senior will be honored June 1st along with Johnson Central’s Geordan Blanton. Their honors will be part of the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Louisville.

Forde is an elite swimmer on the national level and helped lead Sacred Heart to four straight swimming state titles. She currently holds two individual and one relay state record.

Forde was named to the All-State team, after winning record-setting state titles in the 200 and 500 freestyles. She also won as a member of the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays teams.

She is ranked as the No. 1 college prospect nationally by collegeswimming.com. Forde has signed with Stanford, has been a member of the U.S. Junior National Team since 2015 and was a 2016 Olympic Trials qualifier in four events.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.