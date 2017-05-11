Call Bullitt County Sheriff's Office if you see this truck - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Call Bullitt County Sheriff's Office if you see this truck

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office needs help finding the driver of a red truck accused of making fraudulent credit card purchases. 

The Sheriff's Office says the driver has been using stolen credit card numbers and has made numerous diesel fuel purchases over the past couple of months. The latest purchase was just a couple weeks ago. It all happened at the same Brooks, Kentucky gas station. Investigators already checked if there was a credit card skimmer at the gas station and there is not.

The Sheriff's Office says both victims still have their credit cards and don't know how the person accessed their account charging more than 12-hundred dollars in increments under 100 dollars each.  The gas station has turned over video and pictures to investigators and is on alert if the driver shows up again.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017. WDRB  News. All rights reserved.

