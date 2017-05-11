Former Kentucky judge facing allegations involving human traffic - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former Kentucky judge facing allegations involving human trafficking, rape and sex with minors

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former judge in Kentucky is facing some serious accusations involving human trafficking, rape and sex with minors.

A grand jury in Campbell County, Kentucky, indicted former Campbell County Judge Timothy Nolan on 11 charges last week, including one count of human trafficking involving a minor. A separate human trafficking charge dates back to 2007.

According to court records, there may be nine victims altogether.

The 70-year-old pleaded not guilty to all the charges. He spoke briefly to the media following his arraignment on Wednesday.

"I cannot make any statements -- I'd love to -- other than I can tell you that we have a great Constitution and I have a great attorney who will vigorously defend this," Nolan said.

Nolan was previously a Campbell County District Judge, a member of the Campbell County Board of Education and Newport City Solicitor.

He resigned from the school board last week.

Judge Kathleen Lape says she believes Nolan could be a flight risk because of the amount of jail time he's facing. She set Nolan's bond at $50,000 cash.

However, Nolan's attorney said Wednesday he would make bail.

His next hearing is set for early July.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

