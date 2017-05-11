Former Kentucky judge facing allegations involving human trafficking, rape and sex with minors

The charges filed against Bradley Russell and his ex-wife by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

The charges filed against Bradley Russell and his ex-wife by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

Inside the 2005 Lexus Woods was driving, police found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, crack cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales and several cell phones, according to new evidence from police.

Inside the 2005 Lexus Woods was driving, police found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, crack cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales and several cell phones, according to new evidence from police.

Man charged with LMPD officer's murder says of fatal chase: 'I can't stand getting caught'

Man charged with LMPD officer's murder says of fatal chase: 'I can't stand getting caught'

Call Bullitt County Sheriff's Office if you see this truck

Call Bullitt County Sheriff's Office if you see this truck

The winning numbers and the amount of time the winner has to claim their prize.

The winning numbers and the amount of time the winner has to claim their prize.

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisville for last night's drawing

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisville for last night's drawing

Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.

Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.

Former KSP troopers hired to investigate unsolved crimes in Bardstown

Former KSP troopers hired to investigate unsolved crimes in Bardstown

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

WARNING: Authorities say 'Gray Death' made its way to Indiana earlier this week

WARNING: Authorities say 'Gray Death' made its way to Indiana earlier this week

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

The detour the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has in place and when the parkway is expected to reopen.

The detour the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has in place and when the parkway is expected to reopen.

Three killed in head-on crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Nelson County

Three killed in head-on crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Nelson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former judge in Kentucky is facing some serious accusations involving human trafficking, rape and sex with minors.

A grand jury in Campbell County, Kentucky, indicted former Campbell County Judge Timothy Nolan on 11 charges last week, including one count of human trafficking involving a minor. A separate human trafficking charge dates back to 2007.

According to court records, there may be nine victims altogether.

The 70-year-old pleaded not guilty to all the charges. He spoke briefly to the media following his arraignment on Wednesday.

"I cannot make any statements -- I'd love to -- other than I can tell you that we have a great Constitution and I have a great attorney who will vigorously defend this," Nolan said.

Nolan was previously a Campbell County District Judge, a member of the Campbell County Board of Education and Newport City Solicitor.

He resigned from the school board last week.

Judge Kathleen Lape says she believes Nolan could be a flight risk because of the amount of jail time he's facing. She set Nolan's bond at $50,000 cash.

However, Nolan's attorney said Wednesday he would make bail.

His next hearing is set for early July.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.