KSP announces new hiring guidelines for state troopers

“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”

“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”

The detour the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has in place and when the parkway is expected to reopen.

The detour the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has in place and when the parkway is expected to reopen.

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

The winning numbers and the amount of time the winner has to claim their prize.

The winning numbers and the amount of time the winner has to claim their prize.

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

The first cadet class to train at the academy is scheduled to report on May 24.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New guidelines mean it's easier to apply to become a trooper with the Kentucky State Police.

Anyone with a high school diploma or GED and has three years of work experience now qualifies to apply to be a trooper. Before the new guidelines announced Thursday, applicants were required to have 60 hours of college credit, two years of active duty military experience, or two years of certified police officer experience. Any applicants with those qualifications will get bonus points in the selection process.

KSP recruiters hope this means a greater number of applicants to choose from. In a release, KSP Recruitment Branch commander Sergeant Brad Arterburn says the change should not be considered a lowering of standards for trooper. "All applicants still have to go through a rigorous hiring process that includes a written test, physical test, oral interview, polygraph exam, a very thorough background investigation, medical exam, and psychological exam," he said.



Applications for Cadet Class 96 are currently being accepted. That training begins in early 2018. Applications need to be complete by Friday, June 23, 2017. Town hall meetings are scheduled around the state in May and June to provide more information on the process.

For more information, visit the Kentucky State Police Recruitment website. Applicants may also call the Recruitment office toll-free at 1-866-360-3165 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or leave a message any other time.



Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.