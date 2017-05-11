Protesters call for Kentucky judge to resign for beliefs on LGBT - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Protesters call for Kentucky judge to resign for beliefs on LGBT adoption

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky Judge has removed himself from adoption cases involving LGBT parents, triggering protests.

Demonstrators called on Judge Mitchell Nance to resign his seat Wednesday outside the Barren County Courthouse.

Nance says the reason he removed himself from adoptions involving LGBT parents is because he doesn't believe gay parents would be the best thing for a child.

"If a judge said that he believed black parents were unfit to foster and adopt children, that Jewish parents were unfit, that parents from Egypt were unfit, nobody would be tolerating this," said Chris Hartman, spokesperson for the Fairness Campaign. "This judge has indicated that he cannot be impartial on the bench."

Another judge will hear adoption cases involving LGBT parents from now on.

