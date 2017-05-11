Cancer patients get makeovers at James Graham Brown Cancer Cente - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Cancer patients get makeovers at James Graham Brown Cancer Center

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Thursday, more than a dozen patients at the James Graham Brown Cancer Center fought cancer, one makeover at a time.

The event was called  "The Faces Above Cancer." It aimed to empower cancer patients and spread awareness about the disease.

Many patients suffer hair loss or other cosmetic changes during treatment.

Officials say this event gives them a chance to focus on something else, even if it's only for a short time.

"This is just wonderful!" said Mary Jane Stillwell, a cancer patient. "It gives you a boost of energy."

"It always feels good to get pampered," a hairdresser adds.

"Yes!" added Stillwell. "I've got a boost of energy. I might have to ask my husband to take me out tonight. Yeah, lets go out tonight! Got all fancied up here!"

After some pampering, the patients had a photo shoot to celebrate their new makeovers.

