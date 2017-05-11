16 re-purposed metal doors unveiled in downtown Louisville to ki - WDRB 41 Louisville News

16 re-purposed metal doors unveiled in downtown Louisville to kick off new art program

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Downtown Partnership unveiled its Alley Gallery program Thursday.

The initiative will re-purpose metal doors in the back of buildings into an outdoor gallery. The first 16 sponsored doors were unveiled Thursday, including 11 in the alley behind Fourth Street Live!

"Think of how many smiles are going to come on people's faces when they see what was once kind of a vanilla door or entryway into a building, and now it's a beautiful piece of art," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.

Local artists are invited to submit existing work that sponsors can use for their doors.

To apply and find doors already involved in the Alley Gallery program, click here.

