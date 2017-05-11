Flyer circulating at some JCPS schools proclaims 'Fight on Sight - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Flyer circulating at some JCPS schools proclaims 'Fight on Sight Friday'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A flyer circulating among some Jefferson County Public Schools declares Friday a day to "fight on sight." 

The flyer is addressed to Doss, Fairdale and Valley High School students. It encourages students to use each Friday until the end of the school year as a day to fight "whoever you got beef with or got beef with you."  

The school year for students ends Wednesday, May 24.

JCPS spokeswoman Allison Martin says, "We believe it is a hoax that originated from outside of Louisville.  We have school resource officers at every school mentioned, and they will be monitoring the situation."

The flyer making the rounds on social media also encourages students to dress for a fight with their hair tied up with TIMBS or Timberland boots on to keep from slipping and falling. 

