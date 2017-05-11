VIDEO | Motorcyclist catches fire after crashing into dump truck - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Motorcyclist catches fire after crashing into dump truck in China

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shocking video shows a man catching on fire in China.

The motorcyclist tried to stop, but crashed into a dump truck that was making a left turn. He hit the truck's fuel tank, and immediately caught fire.

Several people ran to help the motorcyclist.

Apparently his injuries were not life threatening.

