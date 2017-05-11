Quintuplets!  Versailles, Ky. woman celebrates her first Mother' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Quintuplets!  Versailles, Ky. woman celebrates her first Mother's Day times five

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) --  Briana Driskell celebrates her first Mother's Day on Sunday with the blessing of five newborns. 

Driskell and her husband Jordan Driskell welcomed quintuplets at UK Healthcare Birthing Center in Lexington on May 2.  They consider each of the two boys and three girls a miracle and a gift.  Gavin Lane, Asher Blaze, Dakota Faith, Zoey Hart and Hollyn Grace were delivered by cesarean section at 28 weeks, after Briana spent six weeks on bed rest at the hospital. 

The smallest and firstborn, Zoey, was one pound and 13 ounces. Hollyn, the final baby to arrive, was born at two pounds and six ounces. The Driskells are from Versailles, Kentucky. They are thanking the medical team at UK HealthCare.

The Driskells tried fertility treatments for more than two years and finally learned in November that Brianna was pregnant. In December, they went to the doctor for the first ultrasound and found out they were expecting not one, not two but five babies. 

Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe page to raise $25,000 help with medical expenses and a new, larger vehicle.  

