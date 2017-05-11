Dr. Ricky Jones appointed to Citizens Commission on Police Accou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dr. Ricky Jones appointed to Citizens Commission on Police Accountability

Posted: Updated:
Dr. Ricky Jones Dr. Ricky Jones
Dave Mutchler Dave Mutchler

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dr. Ricky Jones, a University of Louisville professor, has been appointed to the Citizen's Commission on Police Accountability.

With a vote of 11-8, Louisville Metro Council appointed Jones, who had received opposition in recent weeks, most notably from River City FOP President Dave Mutchler.

The two have gone back and forth publicly about Mutchler's reasons for opposing Jones, especially as it pertains to their race.

"It's not about race," Mutchler said Wednesday. "It's about who is the right person for the position, who is the right person to represent Metro Government."

"I didn't call Dave Mutchler a name," Jones said Wednesday. "I attached a proper label to a man, who has at best, mid-20th century sensibilities about race."

Jones is a full professor and chair of Pan African Studies at U of L, and he has been very vocal in his response to Mutchler.

"None of this was about me being anti-police," Jones said after Thursday's meeting. "None of this was about me being qualified. What this was about was some deeper-seeded things that people need to wrestle with. So I hope that people pay attention to the individuals that put those things forward."

"Basically, a lot of it has to do with fear ... fear and politics," Mutchler said Thursday "People don't want to have to go around and defend themselves against being called racist, so the bully wins. They don't have to do that, but that's OK. I'll do it, and they don't have to.

"They can continue to be the elected officials that are afraid to stand up for their constituents."

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released a statement Thursday night following the appointment through his spokesperson, Jean Porter:

Dr. Ricky Jones is a respected advocate for justice in our community, and the Mayor believes he will bring an important perspective to the Commission’s work. We appreciate the Council being supportive of his nomination as we work to increase diversity of experience and perspectives on all our boards and commissions.

Related Stories:

FOP president explains concerns about Dr. Ricky Jones joining Police Accountability Commission

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.