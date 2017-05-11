Dr. Ricky Jones appointed to Citizens Commission on Police Accountability

The winning numbers and the amount of time the winner has to claim their prize.

The winning numbers and the amount of time the winner has to claim their prize.

Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.

Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

Inside the 2005 Lexus Woods was driving, police found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, crack cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales and several cell phones, according to new evidence from police.

Inside the 2005 Lexus Woods was driving, police found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, crack cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales and several cell phones, according to new evidence from police.

Man charged with LMPD officer's murder says of fatal chase: 'I can't stand getting caught'

Man charged with LMPD officer's murder says of fatal chase: 'I can't stand getting caught'

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

WARNING: Authorities say 'Gray Death' made its way to Indiana earlier this week

WARNING: Authorities say 'Gray Death' made its way to Indiana earlier this week

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

Westbound lanes of Bluegrass Parkway closed for several hours in Nelson County on Thursday after three people were killed in a head-on crash.

Westbound lanes of Bluegrass Parkway closed for several hours in Nelson County on Thursday after three people were killed in a head-on crash.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dr. Ricky Jones, a University of Louisville professor, has been appointed to the Citizen's Commission on Police Accountability.

With a vote of 11-8, Louisville Metro Council appointed Jones, who had received opposition in recent weeks, most notably from River City FOP President Dave Mutchler.

The two have gone back and forth publicly about Mutchler's reasons for opposing Jones, especially as it pertains to their race.

"It's not about race," Mutchler said Wednesday. "It's about who is the right person for the position, who is the right person to represent Metro Government."

"I didn't call Dave Mutchler a name," Jones said Wednesday. "I attached a proper label to a man, who has at best, mid-20th century sensibilities about race."

Jones is a full professor and chair of Pan African Studies at U of L, and he has been very vocal in his response to Mutchler.

"None of this was about me being anti-police," Jones said after Thursday's meeting. "None of this was about me being qualified. What this was about was some deeper-seeded things that people need to wrestle with. So I hope that people pay attention to the individuals that put those things forward."

"Basically, a lot of it has to do with fear ... fear and politics," Mutchler said Thursday "People don't want to have to go around and defend themselves against being called racist, so the bully wins. They don't have to do that, but that's OK. I'll do it, and they don't have to.

"They can continue to be the elected officials that are afraid to stand up for their constituents."

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released a statement Thursday night following the appointment through his spokesperson, Jean Porter:

Dr. Ricky Jones is a respected advocate for justice in our community, and the Mayor believes he will bring an important perspective to the Commission’s work. We appreciate the Council being supportive of his nomination as we work to increase diversity of experience and perspectives on all our boards and commissions.

Related Stories:

FOP president explains concerns about Dr. Ricky Jones joining Police Accountability Commission

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.