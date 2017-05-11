LACETT | Manual senior breaks state record in Kentucky Dream Mile

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There comes a moment in every race where Yared Nuguse questions just how much he has left.

“You have the choice to push it or to lay off,” said Nuguse. “For me, that moment of exhilaration is honestly some of the best parts of running.”

And it’s at that moment where the 17-year-old Manual senior is at his best.

“I’m like I’m going to keep going and keep pushing. “

The results speak for themselves.

Just last week, Nuguse set a new state record in the Kentucky Dream Mile at St X High School. His time of 4 minutes 6 seconds was actually the fourth fastest result in the country this season.

“I had not had the perfect conditions for a good mile this year yet. I felt real good that day.”

Believe it or not, Nuguse never intended to be a track and field star. He was discovered his freshman year by his gym teacher who told him, “‘you may want to give it a shot.”

“At Manual we say try new things,” said Nuguse who is headed to the University Of Notre Dame for college. “Apparently I was really good running.”

No kidding. Since he started running competitively, he’s shaved almost a minute and a half off his mile time.

“He has shocked us at various points,” said Manual coach Tim Holman. “His ability to get better has succeeded our expectations.

And not to mention Nuguse’s own expectations. His record setting mile last week was in fact eight seconds better than his personal record.

“I never planned on going this far. So doing this was a really big deal. “

He’s come far already, and no, he has zero plans of slowing down.

