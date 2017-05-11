Metro Council passes e-cig and hookah ban, but with some excepti - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Council passes e-cig and hookah ban, but with some exceptions

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council members added e-cigarettes and hookah to Louisville's smoking ban Thursday, but there are some exemptions.

One of those allows e-cig customers to sample products, or vape, inside e-cig stores. Another permits people to use hookah inside hookah lounges. as long as those establishments don't serve food or alcohol.

The smoking ban changes take effect in 90 days.

