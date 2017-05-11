LMPD needs help finding man wanted for murder of 2-year-old girl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD needs help finding man wanted for murder of 2-year-old girl

Posted: Updated:
Jerrel Holloway Jerrel Holloway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a 26-year-old man wanted in the death of a 2-year-old girl.

Jerrel Holloway is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 135 pounds. He's black male with black hair and brown eyes.

LMPD said he's reportedly aware of the police interest in him and is actively on the run.

Tamia Taylor, 2, was injured in the Shawnee Apartments in February 2016. Police say she died 10 days later.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

