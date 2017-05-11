JCPS board spends six hours interviewing, discussing interim superintendent candidates

The winning numbers and the amount of time the winner has to claim their prize.

The winning numbers and the amount of time the winner has to claim their prize.

Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

Inside the 2005 Lexus Woods was driving, police found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, crack cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales and several cell phones, according to new evidence from police.

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

Westbound lanes of Bluegrass Parkway closed for several hours in Nelson County on Thursday after three people were killed in a head-on crash.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was another long night for the Jefferson County Board of Education on Thursday as met for more than six hours in closed session to interview potential candidates for interim superintendent.

The board started the meeting at 4:45 p.m. and immediately went into executive session to discuss the possible appointment of an individual employee. They met in closed session on the second floor of the Van Hoose Education Center until 10:46 p.m., only to come out and say no action was taken.

Following the meeting, school board member Linda Duncan said progress was being made in their search. She and the other six members of the board have been mum about the entire process, including how many people they interviewed, but WDRB spotted Doss High School principal Marty Pollio leave out of a back door of the building around 9:10 p.m. and a female JCPS central office administrator leave out the same door at 8:06 p.m.

Neither would comment about why they were there and if they had interviewed for the job, but there were no other meetings being held at the central office on Thursday night. Sources tell WDRB a third candidate may have also been interviewed.

JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens announced April 13 she would resign from the district effective July 1. She will continue to earn her $276,000 salary for the 2016-17 year and she will walk away with about $200,000 in deferred annuity, sick and vacation days and health care benefits.

According to her new contract, Hargens will continue to "cooperate with the board in developing and implementing a transition plan that will assist the person who is appointed by the board to serve in the position of interim superintendent or superintendent beginning July 2, to be fully prepared on that date to assume the duties of such position."

Last week, the board lost a top candidate for the position when JCPS chief academic officer Lisa Herring was named new school superintendent in Birmingham, Alabama.

Since Hargens' resignation, the school board has met five times to interview and discuss the interim superintendent job.

If no decision is made Thursday night, it would be at least Monday before the school board could hold another meeting, because they have to notify the public of any meetings at least 24 hours in advance.

