Pedestrian claims he too was a victim in crash that killed LMPD officer

The winning numbers and the amount of time the winner has to claim their prize.

Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

Inside the 2005 Lexus Woods was driving, police found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, crack cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales and several cell phones, according to new evidence from police.

Man charged with LMPD officer's murder says of fatal chase: 'I can't stand getting caught'

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

WARNING: Authorities say 'Gray Death' made its way to Indiana earlier this week

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

Westbound lanes of Bluegrass Parkway closed for several hours in Nelson County on Thursday after three people were killed in a head-on crash.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian interviewed by police says he was also a victim in the deadly high speed chase that killed LMPD Officer Nick Rodman.

The interview is included with hundreds of documents, photographs, body camera footage and interviews with other police officers as part of court documents.

“As far as once I hit my head on the top of the car, I couldn't tell you which direction I went from there,” the pedestrian told police.

He claims he was hit by the car Wathaniel Woods was driving before Woods crashed into Rodman, killing him.

The man says he was walking home from work and was unaware a police chase was happening.

“It happened so fast," he said. "As he come around the corner, he was on me. He never touched his brakes. He never let off the gas. His motor was rearing, and it happened so fast I didn't even see him in the car. I seen the hood ornament, and the next thing you know, I'm on the car."

The pedestrian says people came from outside a nearby bar to pull him out of the road so he wouldn't get hit by passing police cars.

Despite being hit at about 80 miles per hour, according to documents, the man says he never lost consciousness. He says he suffered a hip injury, a concussion and brain bleeding.

Woods has not yet been charged with hitting a pedestrian.

