Pedestrian claims he too was a victim in crash that killed LMPD - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pedestrian claims he too was a victim in crash that killed LMPD officer

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian interviewed by police says he was also a victim in the deadly high speed chase that killed LMPD Officer Nick Rodman.

The interview is included with hundreds of documents, photographs, body camera footage and interviews with other police officers as part of court documents.

“As far as once I hit my head on the top of the car, I couldn't tell you which direction I went from there,” the pedestrian told police.

He claims he was hit by the car Wathaniel Woods was driving before Woods crashed into Rodman, killing him.

The man says he was walking home from work and was unaware a police chase was happening.

“It happened so fast," he said. "As he come around the corner, he was on me. He never touched his brakes. He never let off the gas. His motor was rearing, and it happened so fast I didn't even see him in the car. I seen the hood ornament, and the next thing you know, I'm on the car."

The pedestrian says people came from outside a nearby bar to pull him out of the road so he wouldn't get hit by passing police cars.

Despite being hit at about 80 miles per hour, according to documents, the man says he never lost consciousness. He says he suffered a hip injury, a concussion and brain bleeding.

Woods has not yet been charged with hitting a pedestrian.

Related Stores:

Man charged with LMPD officer's murder says of fatal chase: 'I can't stand getting caught'

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.