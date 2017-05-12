Louisville man killed outside Nicholasville motorcycle club - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man killed outside Nicholasville motorcycle club



LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is dead after a shooting outside a Nicholasville motorcycle club.

Nicholasville is about 30 minutes south of Lexington.

The Jessamine County coroner says 27-year-old Mark Boguszewski was shot and killed early Friday morning outside the Bonded Links Motorcycle Club.

Nicholasville police say three people were shot outside the motorcycle club during a private event. Police estimate there were 50 to 100 people at the event.

Boguszewski died at the scene and two other victims were taken to the hospital.

Police have not said whether there was more than one shooter.

No one has been arrested.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved

