2 schools in New Washington, Indiana cancel classes after power - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 schools in New Washington, Indiana cancel classes after power outage

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Washington Elementary and New Washington Middle/High School are closed today.

Both schools are closed because of a power outage in the area.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, about 230 customers are affected, and power is expected to be restored around 11 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
