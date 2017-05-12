Police say thieves targeted Austin, Ind. gas station with skimmer because of price, location

AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Drivers in Austin, Indiana thought they were getting a break on gas prices, but instead got taken for a ride after discovering a skimming device had been placed on one of the pumps.

The skimming device was discovered May 9 at the Fuel Mart Truck Stop in Austin just off Interstate 65, where the price of unleaded gas was $1.78 a gallon. Indiana State Police say it all comes down to price and location, and that skimmers are looking for gas stations near interstates with cheap fuel. The Fuel Mart Truck Stop is located right off Exit 34.

Skimming devices allow thieves to rip information directly from the magnetic strip of credit/debit cards. They're then able to use the information to make purchases and even make duplicate cards.

Workers at the station called state police after discovering the skimming device on pump 3. The call came after customers started contacting the gas station because they were having problems with their bank and credit card accounts.

It's unknown how long the device was on the pump before it was found, but police say it had been there since at least May 1. They're asking anyone who bought gas at that station to check their accounts.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Jerry Goodin says thieves are getting better at concealing the devices.

"They're getting better and better at hiding the skimmers," Goodin said. "It used to be that we'd just tell folks to look for the seal that goes on to the gas pump and if it's not broken, then you're probably going to be OK.

"But now the skimmers are getting more sophisticated, they're actually going into the actual gas pumps and leaving the skimmer on there. They're doing damage to the pump to put their skimmer on."

If you feel you've been a victim, contact the Indiana State Police post in Sellersburg. That number is 812-246-5424.

