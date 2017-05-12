Skimming devices found at southern Indiana gas station - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Skimming devices found at southern Indiana gas station

Posted: Updated:

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Skimming devices are found on another gas pump in southern Indiana. 

Indiana State Police say the so-called skimmer was discovered May 9th at the Fuel Mart Truck Stop in Austin just off Interstate 65. Owners of the truck stop say the device was found on pump three and  immediately removed. 

Police don't know how long the skimming device was on the gas pump but believe it had been there since at least May 1, 2017.  Thieves place the devices on gas pumps and other digital readers to steal credit card information. Most of the time, users can not tell the skimming devices are 
 
Anyone who thinks their credit or debit card may have been compromised are encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg by calling 812-246-5424.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.