Police investigating Sellersburg car dealership after more than a dozen complaints

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State Police in Sellersburg are investigating after receiving more than a dozen complaints about a used car dealership.

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, All American Auto, which was located at 108 Prather Lane in Sellersburg is no longer in business, but complaints have been coming in since early March.

Customers who bought vehicles from the dealership tell police they did not receive titles. Some of the victims also report purchasing extended warranties that turned out to be worthless.

Indiana State Police Detectives are working at least 15 cases for theft, vehicle theft and check deception involving the dealership. The offices of the Indiana Secretary of State, the Indiana Attorney General and the Clark County Prosecutor are assisting in the investigation by also working cases and assisting victims.



The owners/operators of the dealership -- Kayla Meade and Dustin Meade of Charlestown, Indiana -- are facing several charges.

Anyone who purchased a car and/or warranty and believes they may be a victim of All American Auto Sales dealings, are encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg (812-246-5424), the office of the Indiana Secretary of State (317-234-1912) or the office of the Indiana Attorney General (317-234-7190) for assistance.

You can also make reports online here.

