Louisville man accused of stabbing woman in the neck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he stabbed a woman in the neck in the Highland Park neighborhood.

The incident took place Thursday night on E. Adair Street, near S. Brook Street.

Police say 22-year-old Roderick Burks got into an argument with the mother of his child, and her cousin, outside of his home. According to witnesses, they were fighting about baby formula, when Burks threatened to shoot them. He then allegedly pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed one of the women in the neck as she was getting into her car.

A witness allegedly saw Burks hit a woman in her "upper extremity" area, but couldn't tell if he was armed.

When confronted about the alleged attack, Burks admitted to being involved in an altercation, but denied being armed.

He was arrested Thursday night and charged with first degree assault. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

The condition of the victim is not known.

