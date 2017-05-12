GUEST POV | Build the new VA hospital in Radcliff, not on Brownsboro Road

The Denver VA Hospital is a billion dollars over budget and two years behind schedule; the Louisville VA has spent $50 million on the Brownsboro Road site and ground has yet to be broken.

The problem started five years ago when the VA unlawfully purchased the Brownsboro Road site for $3 million over market value, and despite the objections of most of the local community.

I'm Mike Weaver, Mayor of Radcliff and a Retired Army Colonel. I know what it's like to carry a wounded soldier off the battlefield and I know how much care that veteran will need for the rest of his life.

When I see a billion veteran-dedicated dollars squandered because of fraud, waste, abuse, and greed, I'm furious. And you should be furious.

It is past time for change.

Our billion-dollar hospital could and should be built under a public-private partnership. Under such an arrangement, the hospital could be built under budget. It could be completed in 3-1/2 years.

Three years from now, the Brownsboro Road site will likely be in litigation; 10 years from now the hospital may be completed. The youngest WW II veteran is 90; the youngest Korean War vet is 80; youngest Vietnam vet is 62. They cannot wait 10 years.

Radcliff has offered 50 acres of free land with:

Infrastructure in place

Excellent highway access

In a veteran friendly community

Near Fort Knox

Near the veterans cemetery

And near the new 120-bed veteran nursing home.

Join us! Tell Congress to support our veterans with action; words are hollow. Congress controls the VA budget and Congress can stop the fraud, waste, abuse and greed. They just need to do it.

I'm Mike Weaver, and that's my Point of View.

