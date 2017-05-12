Art Eatables opens new location in downtown Louisville's Bourbon - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Art Eatables opens new location in downtown Louisville's Bourbon District

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tasty treats are coming to the Louisville's Bourbon District on Main Street.

According to a news release from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office, Art Eatables, a Louisville-based chocolatier and confectioner known for its small-batch bourbon truffles, opened its newest downtown Louisville location Friday morning.

It's located at 819 W. Main Street, just east of the Frazier History Museum. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday - Saturday, and from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sundays. Occasional special event hours will be offered.

"In Louisville, bourbon is more than just our signature drink," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement. "It's a critical part of our history and culture. Art Eatables is known for tying together bourbon and food -- and it's easy for visitors to take their chocolates home with them. That's bourbonism in action."

According to the release, Art Eatables is the first bourbon-certified chocolatier and an official sponsor of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail tour.

"We are incredibly excited to be a part of Main Street," Art Eatables owner Kelly Ramsey said in a statement. "With the excitement generated by the city's Bourbon District and the ongoing energy that top-class museums like the Frazier bring to this area, we think this is the perfect place for us. We think we bring something unique to this area that will fit well with our new neighbors and show our ongoing commitment to promoting our commonwealth's bourbon culture."

It's not the first Louisville location for Art Eatables. The original store is located on 4th Street in the theater district. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.