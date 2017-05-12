Art Eatables opens new location in downtown Louisville's Bourbon District

Inside the 2005 Lexus Woods was driving, police found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, crack cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales and several cell phones, according to new evidence from police.

Inside the 2005 Lexus Woods was driving, police found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, crack cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales and several cell phones, according to new evidence from police.

Westbound lanes of Bluegrass Parkway closed for several hours in Nelson County on Thursday after three people were killed in a head-on crash.

Westbound lanes of Bluegrass Parkway closed for several hours in Nelson County on Thursday after three people were killed in a head-on crash.

At the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell talked for the first time about his decision-making process in leaving the Cardinals to remain in the draft.

At the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell talked for the first time about his decision-making process in leaving the Cardinals to remain in the draft.

CRAWFORD | Mitchell was anxious about calling Pitino with his draft decision, but confident he made the right call

CRAWFORD | Mitchell was anxious about calling Pitino with his draft decision, but confident he made the right call

Tamia Taylor was injured in the Shawnee Apartments in February 2016. Police say she died 10 days later.

Tamia Taylor was injured in the Shawnee Apartments in February 2016. Police say she died 10 days later.

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tasty treats are coming to the Louisville's Bourbon District on Main Street.

According to a news release from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office, Art Eatables, a Louisville-based chocolatier and confectioner known for its small-batch bourbon truffles, opened its newest downtown Louisville location Friday morning.

It's located at 819 W. Main Street, just east of the Frazier History Museum. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday - Saturday, and from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sundays. Occasional special event hours will be offered.

"In Louisville, bourbon is more than just our signature drink," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement. "It's a critical part of our history and culture. Art Eatables is known for tying together bourbon and food -- and it's easy for visitors to take their chocolates home with them. That's bourbonism in action."

According to the release, Art Eatables is the first bourbon-certified chocolatier and an official sponsor of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail tour.

"We are incredibly excited to be a part of Main Street," Art Eatables owner Kelly Ramsey said in a statement. "With the excitement generated by the city's Bourbon District and the ongoing energy that top-class museums like the Frazier bring to this area, we think this is the perfect place for us. We think we bring something unique to this area that will fit well with our new neighbors and show our ongoing commitment to promoting our commonwealth's bourbon culture."

It's not the first Louisville location for Art Eatables. The original store is located on 4th Street in the theater district.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.