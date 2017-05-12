Get your motor running for the Kosair Charities Open Car & Motorcycle Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Classic cars and motorcycles gather for a good cause.

The annual Kosair Charities' Open Car and Motorcycle Show happens on Saturday, May 20 at the Sam Swope Kosair Charities Center at 982 Eastern Parkway.

The event is open to all cars and motorcycles with a $20 registration fee per vehicle.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the show running from 1-5 p.m.

Show goers can visit the food trucks, enjoy the music and stay for the awards ceremony.

You can purchase a raffle ticket for the 2017 Kosair Shrine Classic Car, a 1971 Corvette Stingray.

Kosair Charities and Trust for Life will be selling $10 chances to win the Stingray.

The car will be given away in November.

Can't attend? No problem! Click here to purchase raffle tickets online.

The event is FREE, but donations to Kosair Charities are encouraged.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.