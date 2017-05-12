Authorities identify three people killed in head-on crash in Nel - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify three people killed in head-on crash in Nelson County, Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified three people who were killed in a head-on crash in Nelson County, Kentucky, on Thursday.

Those victims have been identified as 72-year-old Delmer Douglas O'Dell (the driver), 71-year-old Vivan Dolores O'Dell, and their granddaughter, 3-year-old Kieren O'Dell.

A fourth person who was in the car -- a child -- is expected to survive after having surgery at Norton Children's Hospital. 

Westbound lanes of Bluegrass Parkway were closed for several hours after the crash.

The crash between a semi and a passenger vehicle happened on the parkway about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. 

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Chris Jesse said the semi crossed the median into the westbound lanes and hit the passenger vehicle.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.