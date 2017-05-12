KentuckyOne Health to sell Jewish Hospital, other Louisville facilities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Financially struggling KentuckyOne Health said Friday it plans sell its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.

The statewide system with about $2 billion in annual revenue will trim down and focus on Central and Eastern Kentucky.

“The great change and great uncertainty in the health care industry has strained our financial health,” KentuckyOne CEO Ruth Brinkley said in a news release. “Market forces have evolved to the point that change is needed to allow ongoing support for health and wellness in Kentucky.”

KentuckyOne did not announce a buyer of the facilities, but said, “Work is underway to identify future owners who will be better equipped to continue the commitment to quality care, employee engagement and community support.”

Besides the hospitals, KentuckyOne also plans to unload its Louisville outpatient centers -- Jewish Medical Centers East, South, Southwest and Northeast. KentuckyOne also plans to sell Saint Joseph Martin, a 25-bed critical access facility in eastern Kentucky; and the KentuckyOne Health Medical Group provider practices in Louisville and Martin.

Meanwhile KentuckyOne will keep Our Lady of Peace, its behavioral health and substance use treatment hospital in Louisville, as well as Flaget Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Jessamine, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, Saint Joseph London and Saint Joseph Berea. It will also keep KentuckyOne Health Partners Clinically Integrated Network and KentuckyOne Health Medical Group provider practices in central and eastern Kentucky and Bardstown.

KentuckyOne is already planning to incur a $272 million loss in July when it gives up management of University of Louisville Hospital and the James Graham Brown Cancer Center after a dispute with the university.

Formed in 2012, KentuckyOne is a unit of Denver-based Catholic Health Initiatives.

In April, KentuckyOne Health initiated its latest round of 250 layoffs, citing "challenges brought by the continuing evolution of health care reform and reimbursement structures."

KentuckyOne - formed by the 2012 merger of Jewish Hospital & St. Mary's Healthcare in Louisville and the St. Joseph Health System in Lexington - has about 12,000 employees across the state.

The system was profitable in the three-month period ended Dec. 31, but its profit margin dropped to 2.8 percent, from 5.2 percent a year earlier, according to Catholic Health Initiatives' latest financial report.

KentuckyOne manages most of the operations of University Hospital and U of L's James Graham Brown Cancer Center under a joint operating agreement with the university. But after less than four years, university officials accused KentuckyOne of reneging on its obligations, and both sides agreed to return the hospital and cancer center to U of L starting July 1.

