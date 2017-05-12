GINA ON THE JOB: Head Groundskeeper

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) It's officially baseball season and fans chose Louisville Slugger Field as the best Triple-A ballpark in the country last year. That's where WDRB's Gina Glaros headed on this week's Gina on the Job.

Gina worked Tom Nielsen's position, who is the Head Groundskeeper at Louisville Slugger Field. He and his team arrive around 8 a.m. and work long hours, sometimes getting out late at night if the Bats play an evening game. His job is never done, even watching the radar from home.

"We spend more time on the infield than we do anywhere else. 75 percent of all the play is on the clay. So, it's very important that it's just perfect," Nielsen said.

They drag the infield at least four times a day to prevent the ball from taking a bad bounce. The key is circular, wide motions.

"You can go a little faster because we don't have all day."

The outfield gets mowed two to four times per day. After a lesson, it's Gina's turn. The goal is to stay in the lines.

"She's doing well. What happens is the pattern on the grass will make you go zig-zag and you can see each time, she hits the other grass going the other direction. Her mower turns like that but you've got to learn how to compensate for that. Tell her how to stop!"

Watering the infield could be the most important and constant job. Moisture holds the material together. "Like a cake, if you don't mix a cake properly, it's not going to turn out. It's the same with the infield."

Having the right touch is important: a light, fan-like pattern.

"Don't worry, we're going to water it 20 more times. Inconsistent! Inconsistent! Now, we gotta drag again!"

Next, it's time to do some housekeeping. "We don't paint them. A base that's painted will one season, it will look very ugly. These bases last us about three years because we never paint them."

The last job of the day is putting the tarp on the field. The tarp is like a blanket, preventing the field from getting too wet.

"Nice and easy right now but if the storm's coming, boy, we're getting after it."

It's all hands on deck and is work-out. "Pull, let's go!"

Nielsen has been doing this for 26 years at ballparks around the country. "The amount of work that's done on this is absolutely amazing that people don't have any idea that we spend so much time on this."

It's not for the love of the game. "These guys. The new guys that I teach each year, the new ideas, new enthusiasm. They keep coming back and keep bringing me back."

