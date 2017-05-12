Several British hospitals hit by major cyberattack - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Several British hospitals hit by major cyberattack

Posted: Updated:

LONDON (AP) -- Several British hospitals say they are having major computer problems as the result of an apparent cyberattack.

Hospitals in London, northwest England and other parts of the country are reporting problems with their computer systems Friday. They have asked patients not to come to the hospitals unless it was an emergency.

NHS Merseyside, which operates several hospitals in northwest England, tweeted that "following a suspected national cyberattack, we are taking all precautionary measures possible to protect our local NHS systems and services."

Britain's National Health Service is a great source of pride for many in the nation but has been facing substantial budget issues.

Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.