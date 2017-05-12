IMAGES | Mother of quintuplets says she wept with emotion the fi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | Mother of quintuplets says she wept with emotion the first time she saw her babies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky couple is now buying five of everything, after giving birth to quintuplets.

Doctors say the five babies are making progress. They were born just in time for Mother's Day.

Briana and Jordan Driskell are first-time parents. The Versailles couple welcomed their five newborns last Tuesday at UK Hospital. Doctors there delivered three baby girls -- Dakota, Zoey and Hollyn -- and two boys, Asher and Gavin.

After 28 weeks of pregnancy, the quints were born premature, the smallest weighing one pound and 13 ounces, the largest weighing two pounds and six ounces.

Brianna says that, due to complications, she wasn't able to see her babies until the day after they were born.

"When I actually got up there and I was able to see them, I can't even explain the emotion that just came over me, it was unreal," she said. "They say you never know love until you have a child and -- wow! -- especially having five, it's five times over. I just cried and cried. I couldn't even speak, it was unreal."

Doctors say the babies are growing and they no longer need breathing tubes.

The Driskells say they've been offered spots on several reality TV shows, all of which they've declined.

Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe page to raise $25,000 help with medical expenses and a new, larger vehicle.  

