IMAGES | Mother of quintuplets says she wept with emotion the first time she saw her babies

Inside the 2005 Lexus Woods was driving, police found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, crack cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales and several cell phones, according to new evidence from police.

Man charged with LMPD officer's murder says of fatal chase: 'I can't stand getting caught'

Westbound lanes of Bluegrass Parkway closed for several hours in Nelson County on Thursday after three people were killed in a head-on crash.

At the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell talked for the first time about his decision-making process in leaving the Cardinals to remain in the draft.

CRAWFORD | Mitchell was anxious about calling Pitino with his draft decision, but confident he made the right call

Call Bullitt County Sheriff's Office if you see this truck

Tamia Taylor was injured in the Shawnee Apartments in February 2016. Police say she died 10 days later.

LMPD needs help finding man wanted for murder of 2-year-old girl

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

WARNING: Authorities say 'Gray Death' made its way to Indiana earlier this week

The pedestrian says he suffered a hip injury, a concussion and brain bleeding.

Pedestrian claims he too was a victim in crash that killed LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky couple is now buying five of everything, after giving birth to quintuplets.

Doctors say the five babies are making progress. They were born just in time for Mother's Day.

SLIDESHOW: Mother of quintuplets says she wept with emotion the first time she saw her babies

Briana and Jordan Driskell are first-time parents. The Versailles couple welcomed their five newborns last Tuesday at UK Hospital. Doctors there delivered three baby girls -- Dakota, Zoey and Hollyn -- and two boys, Asher and Gavin.

After 28 weeks of pregnancy, the quints were born premature, the smallest weighing one pound and 13 ounces, the largest weighing two pounds and six ounces.

Brianna says that, due to complications, she wasn't able to see her babies until the day after they were born.

"When I actually got up there and I was able to see them, I can't even explain the emotion that just came over me, it was unreal," she said. "They say you never know love until you have a child and -- wow! -- especially having five, it's five times over. I just cried and cried. I couldn't even speak, it was unreal."

Doctors say the babies are growing and they no longer need breathing tubes.

The Driskells say they've been offered spots on several reality TV shows, all of which they've declined.

Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe page to raise $25,000 help with medical expenses and a new, larger vehicle.

