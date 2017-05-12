Mother of teen killed on hiking trail in Delphi, Indiana speaks - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mother of teen killed on hiking trail in Delphi, Indiana speaks out

Posted: Updated:

By: Alexis Moberger
WLFI.com
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) -- The mother of a girl killed while hiking in Delphi, Indiana, is sharing her story for the first time and telling others how she's moving forward.

"Every day, my goal is to get up, get dressed, go to work and just keep moving," said Anna Williams.

Moving forward and taking one day at a time is how Anna Williams continues to deal with the loss of her 13-year-old daughter, Abigail.

"She was my one-and-only," Williams said.

Abigail went missing back in February with her best friend, 14-year-old Liberty German. The two spent the day hiking and taking pictures on the Monon High Bridge in Delphi. The next day, both girls' bodies were found less than a mile from where they were last scene alive.

"We've had to change plans on what our future looks like," Williams said. "And we're learning how to do that every day."

No arrests have been made, but police have spent countless hours trying to identify the suspect in a picture -- and audio -- that was taken by one of the victims.

"God's got this," Williams said. "Today's the day -- and God's got this."

But Williams says, as much as she prays and hopes that today is the day justice will be served, it won't bring back her baby girl.

"There's a lot of things that we're not going to have anymore," Williams said. "There isn't going to be a prom. There aren't going to be weddings. College. Those things that you just think that you're going to be having."

What she does have is her memories.

"Those will be the things that we've always got," she said.

And she'll always remember her upbeat, caring and happy Abby -- a kid who loved softball, music, and most of all, art.

"She went through everything under the sun," Williams said. "We've done origami. We've done bead bracelets, we've done loom bands, we've done potholders."

With each coming day, and as police continue to receive tips, Williams will continue to hope, pray and hope some more.

"We have to keep saying God's got this, because if we don't, then they win," Williams said. "Then the ones out there that say, 'They have nothing. We're never going to find out who did this. Whoever did this is long-gone,' -- they win."

