Four dead in Ohio nursing home shooting including local police c

Four dead in Ohio nursing home shooting including local police chief

Posted: Updated:

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (WDRB) -- Authorities say a gunman has fatally shot the police chief of an Ohio village and two nursing home employees.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp says the suspected gunman was also found dead Friday in Kirkerville, Ohio, which is east of Columbus. 

Thorp identified the slain police chief as 36-year-old Steven Eric Disario, who headed the Kirkersville Police Department. Thorp says Disario had only been on the job for three weeks.

Thorp says Disario was found outside the Pine Kirk Care Center. Thorp says two employees of the center and the suspected gunman were found dead inside the nursing home.

Thorp says Disario was a father of six children with a seventh child on the way.

