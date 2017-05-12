Louisville man arrested after allegedly shooting woman on National Turnpike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested weeks after police say he shot a woman in the genitals.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred on Monday, April 10, just before 9 p.m., on National Turnpike, near Sinclair street.

Police say 19-year-old Marcus Bishop Jr. got into an argument with four people. He then allegedly fired multiple rounds at a woman, hitting her in the genitals, causing serious physical injury.

Three other people were inside a vehicle Bishop was shooting at, according to the arrest report.

Bishop was arrested early Friday morning in the 2700 block of Montana Avenue, near the intersection of Algonquin Parkway and Taylor Boulevard, and charged with first degree-assault and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Police say the woman's injuries were not life-threatening.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.