NTSB investigating plane crash that left 2 dead near Hopkinsville, Kentucky

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities near Hopkinsville are investigating after a plane crash left two people dead.

The Christian County Sheriff's Office says the small plane crashed just after noon local time on Shurdan Creek Road. The wreckage was found in a rural, wooded area. No identifying information is being released about the plane including the tail numbers.

Police said on Saturday two people were killed in the crash, the pilot and a passenger, when the plane went down.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin released a statement of prayer on Twitter.

Authorities say calls came in to their dispatch about what sounded like an airplane crash. They also received a call from the Fort Campbell Army Airfield, which had been in voice communication with the pilot. When they lost communication three minutes later, they called Christian County's emergency dispatch to begin a search.

The Sheriff's office says it will secure the scene until the National Transportation and Safety Board investigators arrive.

