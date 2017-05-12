NTSB to investigate fatal plane crash near Hopkinsville, Kentuck - WDRB 41 Louisville News

NTSB to investigate fatal plane crash near Hopkinsville, Kentucky

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Christian County Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Christian County Sheriff's Office

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities near Hopkinsville are investigation a fatal plane crash. 

The Christian County Sheriff's Office says the small plane crashed just after noon local time on Shurdan Creek Road.  The wreckage was found in a rural, wooded area. No identifying information is being released about the plane including the tail numbers. 

The sheriff's office says at least one person died in the crash, but they can not confirm whether there are more victims.  But Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin released a statement of prayer on Twitter saying it was a "multiple fatality" crash. 

Authorities say calls came in to their dispatch about what sounded like an airplane crash.  They also received a call from the Fort Campbell Army Airfield, which had been in voice communication with the pilot.  When they lost communication three minutes later, they called Christian County's emergency dispatch to begin a search. 

The Sheriff's office says it will secure the scene until the National Transportation and Safety Board investigators arrive. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.