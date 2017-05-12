State telling Indiana schools to minimize tuition increases - WDRB 41 Louisville News

State telling Indiana schools to minimize tuition increases

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is urging schools to keep tuition and mandatory fee increases to a minimum. 

The commission recommended annual increases to be no more than 1.4 percent over the next two years. Each school's board of trustees is in charge of setting its tuition rates.

Nine of 16 public colleges have met the commission's last two-year recommendation.

Indiana colleges must hold a public hearing within 30 days after the commission sets tuition and fee targets. 

