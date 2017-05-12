New medical facility now open in Shively - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New medical facility now open in Shively

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in Shively now have a new place to go for medical treatment. 

All Around Healthcare opened a primary and urgent medical facility in Shively Friday. The organization focuses on providing healthcare to low and middle income families.

Services include routine care, immediate care and educational resources.

All Around Healthcare says it hopes to eventually open other facilities in undeserved communities.

