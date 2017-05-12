Billy Ray Cyrus to perform in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Billy Ray Cyrus to perform in Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrating more than 20 decades of "Achy Breaky Heart," Billy Ray Cyrus is coming to Louisville.

The singer/songwriter will perform at the Brown Theatre on Aug. 4.

It's part of a special tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Cyrus' hit song, "Achy Breaky Heart."

Tickets go on sale one week from today.

