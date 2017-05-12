New Albany to fix traffic on State Street, invest $30 million into Daisy Lane extension

Financially struggling KentuckyOne Health said Friday it plans to sell its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.More >>
Financially struggling KentuckyOne Health said Friday it plans to sell its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.More >>
State Police in Sellersburg are warning residents about a used car dealership accused of cheating customers.More >>
State Police in Sellersburg are warning residents about a used car dealership accused of cheating customers.More >>
Authorities say a semi truck crossed the median and hit a passenger vehicle head-on.More >>
Authorities say a semi truck crossed the median and hit a passenger vehicle head-on.More >>
The pedestrian says he suffered a hip injury, a concussion and brain bleeding.More >>
The pedestrian says he suffered a hip injury, a concussion and brain bleeding.More >>
The first thing people should do, if they think their credit and debit card info has been compromised.More >>
The first thing people should do, if they think their credit and debit card info has been compromised.More >>
Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.More >>
Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.More >>
A Louisville man has been arrested weeks after police say he shot a woman in the genitals.More >>
A Louisville man has been arrested weeks after police say he shot a woman in the genitals.More >>
The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.More >>
The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.More >>