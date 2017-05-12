New Albany to fix traffic on State Street, invest $30 million into Daisy Lane extension

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

A Louisville man has been arrested weeks after police say he shot a woman in the genitals.

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

WARNING: Authorities say 'Gray Death' made its way to Indiana earlier this week

The first thing people should do, if they think their credit and debit card info has been compromised.

Pedestrian claims he too was a victim in crash that killed LMPD officer

State Police in Sellersburg are warning residents about a used car dealership accused of cheating customers.

Financially struggling KentuckyOne Health said Friday it plans to sell its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.

The Daisy Lane and State Street intersection is some of the most high-profile land in New Albany because of how close it is to I-64 and I-265.

On Friday Morning, Mayor Jeff Gahan and other city officials broke ground on a $30 million investment to turn a hillside by at the intersection into three restaurants, two hotels and a medical office building.

One of the hotels will be a Marriott Fairfield Inn and Suites, but it's still unclear what the restaurants and other hotel will be.

“It’s going to generate a lot of jobs and a lot of entertainment,” Gahan said. “The phase two could potentially bring another $60 million investment, and those details will be rolling out soon.”

The city will also pave a road that will lead up the hill to the development.

The State Street and Daisy Lane intersection has exploded in recent months and traffic is already backed up. That congestion is why the city is also fixing a part of Daisy Lane that already exists. It's putting in an additional turn lane for cars turning right onto State Street to get onto the highway.

“You see the new developments across the street there with a new Popeyes restaurant as well as the new Kroger expansion,” Gahan said. “This is one of the most heavily congested areas in the city.”

In the opposite direction, a little further downtown, Amanda Mulvene hopes the women's clothing store she owns called Dress and Dwell will benefit from all the new development.

“New Albany has been really good to us,” Mulvene said.

Mulvene is looking forward to the new hotel rooms just three miles up the street. She’s hoping to turn some of those rooms into possible store customers.

“I think having more hotels will only bring more out of town guests.” Mulvene said.

