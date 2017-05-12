GEORGE | Louisville baseball clinches share of ACC Atlantic Division with win over Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WDRB) – No. 2 Louisville baseball clinched a share of the ACC Atlantic Division with Friday's 4-2 win over No. 7 Clemson. The Cards increased their conference lead to five games over the second place Tigers with five conference games to play in the season.

To start the game, Colby Fitch put the Cards on the board in a hurry with a solo home run.

Brendan McKay, the two-time John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year, started on the mound for the Cards. He went five innings with no runs, seven strikeouts and only three walks.

Louisville later scored three runs on Clemson errors. They led 4-0 until the sixth inning when Clemson scored twice off Sam Bordner. The Tigers then loaded the bases with two outs.

Head coach Dan McDonnell made a second pitching change to bring in freshman Adam Elliot. The Cards got the final out of the inning on a pop fly, and Clemson never threatened again.

This marks the Cards 13th-straight win. They have won each of their 11 weekend series this season, including over eight straight ACC foes.

The Cards and Tigers will continue their series Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at noon.

