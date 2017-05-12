Louisville woman says she was fired for being a lesbian - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville woman says she was fired for being a lesbian

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy Fauver Law Office Photo courtesy Fauver Law Office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is suing her former employer after she said she was fired for being a lesbian.

Lawyers for Penelope Hudson filed a lawsuit in Jefferson Circuit Court on Friday. She claims she worked at Park Community Credit Union in Louisville and southern Indiana for 15 years and faced repeated discrimination. 

She claims she was told she looked "too butch to deal with customers" and was told by a supervisor she didn't believe in God because she is gay. 

The Credit Union's CEO vehemently denies the allegations and says he will fight the case.  

