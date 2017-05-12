Recovering heroin addicts work to transform struggles into help for other addicts

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

The first thing people should do, if they think their credit and debit card info has been compromised.

Pedestrian claims he too was a victim in crash that killed LMPD officer

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

WARNING: Authorities say 'Gray Death' made its way to Indiana earlier this week

A Louisville man has been arrested weeks after police say he shot a woman in the genitals.

State Police in Sellersburg are warning residents about a used car dealership accused of cheating customers.

Financially struggling KentuckyOne Health said Friday it plans to sell its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.

Heroin addiction is a deadly epidemic that's ravaged the Louisville area, but some local addicts are using their struggles to help others.

One of those is Jonathon Miller, who's working on his journey to sobriety at the O.T.S. Men's Recovery Home in Radcliff.

"The heroin epidemic is such a monster right now," Miller said. "I was doing heroin four and five times a day.

"I'm 44 days sober now."

Miller said he draws inspiration from a former NBA basketball player Chris Herren, who was also addicted to drugs. Herren now leads Project Purple, a national initiative that raises awareness for substance abuse.

"I want to be like him. That's what I want to be," Miller said. "It was like a fire inside your body, that you want to do something to help somebody."

Miller wrote the foundation to help launch a Project Purple chapter in Elizabethtown. A kick-off event is planned for next month.

"We're just trying to let people know that there is help, you just have to seek it," said Christopher Brown, who also lives at the halfway house. "You don't have to do it alone.

"I was also an IV user of heroin. I've been clean for about four or five months now."

Brown is helping Miller plan the event and wants addicts to know that help is there.

"I just want people to know that it's worth it, and it's an important step to take if you want to be a better person," Brown said.

The Journey Baptist Church in Elizabethtown is helping the men plan their event. For more information, click here.

