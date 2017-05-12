New requirements make it easier to apply for KSP trooper positions

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

The first thing people should do, if they think their credit and debit card info has been compromised.

The first thing people should do, if they think their credit and debit card info has been compromised.

Police say thieves targeted Austin, Indiana, gas station with skimmer because of price, location

Police say thieves targeted Austin, Indiana, gas station with skimmer because of price, location

The pedestrian says he suffered a hip injury, a concussion and brain bleeding.

The pedestrian says he suffered a hip injury, a concussion and brain bleeding.

Pedestrian claims he too was a victim in crash that killed LMPD officer

Pedestrian claims he too was a victim in crash that killed LMPD officer

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

WARNING: Authorities say 'Gray Death' made its way to Indiana earlier this week

WARNING: Authorities say 'Gray Death' made its way to Indiana earlier this week

A Louisville man has been arrested weeks after police say he shot a woman in the genitals.

A Louisville man has been arrested weeks after police say he shot a woman in the genitals.

Financially struggling KentuckyOne Health said Friday it plans to sell its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.

Financially struggling KentuckyOne Health said Friday it plans to sell its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.

State Police in Sellersburg are warning residents about a used car dealership accused of cheating customers.

State Police in Sellersburg are warning residents about a used car dealership accused of cheating customers.

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is loosening application requirements as the department struggles to find enough troopers.

KSP says it is looking to hire about two hundred additional troopers, and a new state law allows people with a high school diploma or GED, along with three years of full-time employment experience, to apply.

Bonus points in the selection process will be awarded for people with college, law enforcement or military experience.

KSP hope the change will allow the department to pull from a greater pool of applicants.

Sgt. Brad Arterburn, commander of the KSP Recruitment Branch, said the standards to graduate and become a trooper have not changed.

“It’s extremely hard to become a state trooper,” Arterburn said. “You’ve got to go through the hiring process. You got to get through the academy. You still have to go through all those steps.”

The head of recruiting says the department normally only gains five to 10 troopers to the total size of the police force because of retirements.

KSP says it is working hard to improve that number.

"You've got posts where you may have two troopers covering six counties by themselves at night, and that's really dangerous," Arterburn said.

Starting troopers make about $42,000 a year with base pay and other incentives.

For more information on how to apply visit the KSP Recruitment website.

Related Stories:

KSP announces new hiring guidelines for state troopers

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.