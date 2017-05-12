New requirements make it easier to apply for KSP trooper positio - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New requirements make it easier to apply for KSP trooper positions

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is loosening application requirements as the department struggles to find enough troopers.

KSP says it is looking to hire about two hundred additional troopers, and a new state law allows people with a high school diploma or GED, along with three years of full-time employment experience, to apply.

Bonus points in the selection process will be awarded for people with college, law enforcement or military experience.

KSP hope the change will allow the department to pull from a greater pool of applicants.

Sgt. Brad Arterburn, commander of the KSP Recruitment Branch, said the standards to graduate and become a trooper have not changed.

“It’s extremely hard to become a state trooper,” Arterburn said. “You’ve got to go through the hiring process. You got to get through the academy. You still have to go through all those steps.”  

The head of recruiting says the department normally only gains five to 10 troopers to the total size of the police force because of retirements. 

KSP says it is working hard to improve that number.

"You've got posts where you may have two troopers covering six counties by themselves at night, and that's really dangerous," Arterburn said.

Starting troopers make about $42,000 a year with base pay and other incentives.

For more information on how to apply visit the KSP Recruitment website.

