2 men killed in crash in Washington County, Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 men killed in crash in Washington County, Indiana

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men are dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened in Washington County, Indiana.

Washington County Sheriff Roger Newlon tells WDRB the crash happened Saturday around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Sparksville Road and Sparksville Crossing, near Medora, Indiana.

Officials say the driver, 42-year-old William Orville Spence III of Medora, Indiana, was traveling south on Sparksville Crossing in a 1966 Chevrolet Malibu Super Sport car. Homer Delph, 36, also of Medora, was a passenger in the car, according to police.

Investigators say Spence went through the intersection at Sparksville Road and collided with an embankment.

Authorities say both men were pronounced dead at the scene and neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.