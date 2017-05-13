Barre3 Mother's Day class to benefit charity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Moms and kids can enjoy Mother's Day with a workout while helping make pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother, everywhere.

Barre3 in Louisville is offering a special "Mommy and Me" class on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at their Frankfort Avenue studio.

The moves during the barre-based workout will be modified to keep kids in mind. Children who are ages 4 and older are welcome to attend the class.

The class is free, but a $20 donation is suggested. The donation benefits Every Mother Counts, a non-profit that works to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for women across the world.

Reservations can be made online through Barre3's Facebook page.

Barre3 is located at 2400 Frankfort Ave.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.