Crawford County, Ind. man charged after 51 syringes, drugs located inside home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Crawford County, Indiana have arrested a man on charges related to drugs and domestic violence.

According to a news release, officials from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police went to a home on Valeene Road, near Marengo, on May 7 on a call about domestic battery.

Police say the caller said 29-year-old Gregory Marr, of Marengo, hit her and was on drugs.

Officials say "officers observed redness and swelling" to the victim's head.

Authorities say Marr was found next door and said an argument began earlier because a young girl was stuck with a syringe. Marr was arrested without incident.

According to investigators, before Marr was taken to jail, he stated that drugs were inside the home. Police say Marr also consented to a search.

The news release states that officers found meth and heroin inside a metal container.

During a search of the home, police also found 51 syringes inside a duffle bag. Marijuana was also found inside the home, according to police.

Marr is charged with domestic battery, which is a misdemeanor offense, in addition to meth possession and unlawful possession of syringes.

He has been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

