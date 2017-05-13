1 arrested in connection with death investigation underway in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A death investigation is underway near Crothersville, Indiana, after a man was found dead in his home on Thursday.

According to a release, Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. on a report of a deceased person.

A family member had found 51-year-old Clarence Howard deceased in the home. During the investigation, police found the scene had been altered by 26-year-old Mattie Kendall, who left the home before detectives could talk to her.

Kendall was later found walking on I-65 and was arrested, charged with obstruction of justice, after speaking to detectives and was transported to the Jackson County Jail.

Authorities say an autopsy was performed on Howard and results are pending. Toxicology results are also pending.

Foul play is not suspected in Howard's death at this time.

