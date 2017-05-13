Louisville neighborhoods hit the road for CycLOUvia - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville neighborhoods hit the road for CycLOUvia

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Louisville neighborhoods hopped on bikes Saturday to not only enjoy the weather, but as a way to get to know each other.

CycLOUvia was started in 2012 by Mayor Greg Fisher as part of his Healthy Hometown Movement. 

Residents of Germantown, Schnitzelburg, and Shelby Park took part in bike raffles, bike repair clinics, games, and tours of the non-profit bike shop 

At the same time, a second event was happening, with one goal in mind.

"To beautify the Shelby Park neighborhood with pop-up shops, food trucks, benches, plants, to show what Shelby Park could look like," said Sarah Traughber, event organizer.

Several streets were closed down during the ride to increase safety.

Related stories:

Pedestrians are taking over the streets for CycLOUvia

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.