Thousands pack Waterfront Park for annual March of Dimes March f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Thousands pack Waterfront Park for annual March of Dimes March for Babies

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On a gorgeous day it's common for Waterfront Park to be packed with people, but Saturday it was all for babies.

Some walked, some were pushed, and some were carried for the annual March of Dimes March for babies.

Thousands of people raised money for the organization, which provides support for families of sick or premature children.

Local businesses and vendors were on hand to talk with parents and offer resources at the march that is only getting bigger.

"This is our third time doing it and pretty much everybody who is walking with us has done it every year. We look forward to it," said Ronny Hays, who participated in the event.

Each year more than 6,000 babies are born prematurely in the state of Kentucky,

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.