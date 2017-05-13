LACETT | Cardinals beat Clemson, clinch ACC Atlantic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – With an ACC Atlantic Division crown within reach, the 2nd ranked Louisville Cardinals refused to accept defeat against the 7th ranked Clemson Tigers.

Louisville rallied from 4 runs down on the road to defeat Clemson 6-4, clinching the division with the victory.

The Cardinals comeback began in the 6th with a pair of homers for three runs. It continued in the 8th when Colby Fitch connected on his second home run of the game to tie it at 4.

Louisville took its first lead later that inning thanks to a two run blast from Drew Ellis to make it 6-4. Ellis finished the game 3-4 from the plate with 2 RBI.

The Cardinals will look for the three game sweep on Clemson Sunday at noon.

